Lunch and Learn with Carolina Memorial Sanctuary

Courtesy of Kanuga. Kanuga's October Lunch & Learn with Carolina Memorial Sanctuary, with Caroline Yongue and Kelly Michel.

Carolina Memorial Sanctuary leads a conversation about death preparation, home funerals, and the cathartic act of participating in a loved one's burial, Thurs. October 16 at Kanuga. Part of Kanuga's Lunch & Learn series, the event begins with a forest bathing nature walk (weather permitting) at 10 a.m. followed by the Carolina Memorial Sanctuary presentation at 11 a.m. Enjoy a buffet lunch in Kanuga's dining hall after the presentation. Cost: $20 (plus tax and fees). 471 Kanuga Chapel Dr. in Hendersonville. Registration and more info at kanuga.org/events.