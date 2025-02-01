Lunar New Year with Local Colors + Roanoke Valley Sister Cities

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

Celebrate Lunar New Year – the Year of the Snake – with dragon dances, martial arts performances, singing, and more! Bring the whole family out to learn about the cultural traditions of your Asian friends and neighbors right here in southwest Virginia.

From meeting the performers to creating your own Year of the Snake-themed artwork, this is a fun, FREE event you don’t want to miss!

Lunar New Year is presented by Local Colors, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, and the Taubman Museum of Art.

No registration necessary — walk-ins encouraged!