Luke Deuce - The Amp Concert Series

× Expand Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce Luke Deuce at the Pickens Amphitheater - 114 W. Main St., Pickens, SC

Luke has been singing as long as anyone can remember. He plays guitar, fiddle, bass and mandolin with an old country soul. Influences like Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and Buck Owens have helped shaped his traditional country sound. But also with an ear for the newer sounds of Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, and of course Chris Stapleton. Off stage you’ll find a mild mannered and sometimes shy young man. Onstage, however, he’ll take you back to a time when the world moved a little slower and music was enjoyed on a radio. Bring your blankets and chairs to this community event. It's free and non-ticketed! Plus, we'll have food and drinks available for purchase.