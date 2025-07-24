Love Shine Play Yoga Festival

× Expand Courtesy Love Shine Play

Since its inception in 2016, The Love, Shine, Play Festival (formerly known as the Asheville Yoga Festival) has been dedicated to sharing the transformative power of yoga. Join us in Downtown Asheville July 24-27, 2025, and start your journey to joy!

Over the years, we've curated weekends filled with world-class instructors, dynamic musicians, inspirational speakers, and a vibrant array of vendors.

Our co-owners, Amanda Hale and Sara LaStella, have passionately undertaken the mission to elevate the festival into the Southeast's premier gathering for yoga, health, and wellness. We're deeply grateful for your participation in this journey, and we invite you to be part of the adventure!

Click here for ticket information.

Mountain Air Market Hours

Friday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.