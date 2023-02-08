"Love is in the Air" at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

× Expand Gatlinburg SkyLift Park "Love is in the Air" during February at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

Celebrate the most romantic month of the year at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, the perfect destination for Valentine’s Day. From February 8 - 28, the record-breaking SkyBridge will be a glowing “Tunnel of Love” with thousands of sparkling red and white lights and giant hearts. Romantic decorations around the park make picture-perfect backdrops for photos with loved ones. It is the perfect place for a memorable proposal.

With the pre-purchase of a single day SkyPass, ticket holders will be entered to win Gatlinburg SkyLift Park tickets, merchandise and gift cards all month long during the “Share the Love” Giveaway. The “Share the Love” Giveaway runs February 8 to 26 with a Grand Prize drawing on February 28. The SkyPass allows unlimited entry on day of purchase. “Love is in the Air” is for all general admission ticket holders. For more information, visit gatlinburgskylift.com.