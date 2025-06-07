× Expand Loudoun Appalachian Trail Association Join us for an all-day celebration of the A.T.

Enjoy tunes and trail talks, bites and brews at the sixth Loudoun Appalachian Trail Festival on June 7th as we celebrate the Appalachian Trail and all the Great Outdoors in Hillsboro, Virginia. Three A.T. Communities team up to host this free, family-friendly event: Bluemont, Hillsboro and Round Hill.

Some 2,000 people joined us last year to enjoy live music, listen to hiking experts, make nature crafts, tour a nature-inspired art show, climb a rock wall—and more. In addition to music and hands-on activities, the festival is an opportunity for attendees to learn about the programs of amazing organizations working to get people outdoors as we preserve the natural beauty around us.

Joining us at the festival with displays and representatives will be: the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, Sierra Club, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Friends of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Sweet Run and Sky Meadows state parks, Blue Ridge PRISM, Old Dominion Land Conservancy, Virginia Master Naturalists, A.T. Museum, American Chestnut Foundation, LoCo Happy Trails, Washington Women Outdoors, Potomac Heritage Trail Association—and more.

This free, family-friendly event takes place rain or shine on the grounds of Hillsboro's Old Stone School. We'll have a shuttle for any thru hikers interested in joining us at the festival.