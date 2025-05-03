The Lost River Trail Run features a beautiful, challenging running course through the wooded mountain trails of Lost River State Park. The course is hilly with sections of relatively smooth single and double track, a little pavement, and several shallow water crossings. Runners may choose from a 1 mile primarily paved out and back, or a 4.5-mile loop which may be repeated for race distances of approximately 4.5 miles, 9 miles, or half-marathon (13.1 mi). Routes and distances are subject to change due to trail conditions on race day. The 9 miler and 1/2 Marathon will begin at 9am, and the 1 miler and 4.5 miler will begin at 10 am, with check-in starting at 8:00 at the Lee Sulfur Spring Shelter, located on Howard's Lick Road within the state park (see park map).

The Lost River Trail Run will benefit the Lost River Trails Coalition, a non-profit dedicated to maintaining and developing the trails in Lost River State Park, Hardy County, West Virginia. Funds support regular trail maintenance (such as clearing trails from debris) that benefits all trail users, the development of mountain biking trails in Lost River State Park, and the Cryptids, a National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) mountain bike team in Hardy County for students in 6th-12th grades. We are working towards creating a trail system that is universally engineered for use by riders of standard mountain bikes, hand-cycles, and e-bikes, starting with construction of the Jay Moglia Beginner Trail. Follow the Lost River Trails Coalition on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

The top 3 male and female competitors in each distance category (excluding the 1mile run/walk) will receive prizes. All participants will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last) and post-run pizza. You must register by April 1 to guarantee your T-shirt.

COURSE: The 1 mile course is a primarily paved out and back (https://ridewithgps.com/routes/41755969).

The 4.5 mile, 9 mile, and 1/2 Marathon are 1, 2, or 3 laps through several trails, with aid stations located at approximately mile 1.6 and near the finish of each lap (https://ridewithgps.com/routes/46498843). *Routes are best viewed using the OSM layer on Ride with GPS.