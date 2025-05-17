× Expand Local Colors

Mark your calendars for Roanoke’s premier multicultural festival with an international flavor. Now in its 34th, the Local Colors Festival features an Opening Ceremony, performances, and dozens of vendor booths representing cultures from around the globe. There will be cuisine, artisan booths, educational and cultural displays, and community partners. The children’s area has fun, interactive activities for youth to learn about different cultures. Plus, the international beer truck will be back! Admission is free.

Performance and vendor applications are now available. Please read Festival Policies for detailed information. Application deadline is April 11, 2025.

NOTE: Applications for nonprofit organizations that are not country/culture specific and provide services to the general public will be processed after the deadline.

Festival Policies

Vendor/Exhibit Booth Application

Performer Application