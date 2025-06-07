Livermush Festival
Downtown Marion NC Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752
Celebrate Marion, NC’s Historic Livermush Tradition at the 17th Annual Livermush Festival on Main Street in Marion, NC.
We have a live band, where dancing on the street is encouraged. There are free children’s activities, over 80 craft vendors, and incredibly fun hog callin’ and pig squealin’ contests. Contest winners earn $25.00 and a free festival t-shirt!
Our savory food trucks also compete for a trophy. You will be able to vote for the best Livermush dish from our savory food trucks! Plus, plenty of sweets and fresh squeezed lemonade will also be available.