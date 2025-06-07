× Expand Courtesy Marion, NC

Celebrate Marion, NC’s Historic Livermush Tradition at the 17th Annual Livermush Festival on Main Street in Marion, NC.

We have a live band, where dancing on the street is encouraged. There are free children’s activities, over 80 craft vendors, and incredibly fun hog callin’ and pig squealin’ contests. Contest winners earn $25.00 and a free festival t-shirt!

Our savory food trucks also compete for a trophy. You will be able to vote for the best Livermush dish from our savory food trucks! Plus, plenty of sweets and fresh squeezed lemonade will also be available.