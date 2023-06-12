Live Sound 102 Workshop with Joseph DeJarnette

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $30

This intermediate workshop is designed for folks who play music at gigs through PA systems and already know how to set-up and run a small PA, but are looking to become more familiar with optimizing microphones, DI boxes, and fine tuning a system for the best possible sound using whatever gear and space is available. This session will also be useful for musicians looking to communicate better with professional sound engineers, as well as running their own sound at gigs.