Live at Rose Center: Shayla McDaniel

Live at Rose Center Presents: Shayla McDaniel on January 16, 2026 from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Shayla McDaniel delivers a vibrant indie pop/rock performance filled with soulful vocals, honest storytelling, and groove-driven instrumentation that resonates with listeners of all backgrounds. Crafted for deep feelers and late-night thinkers, her music offers connection and comfort, with songs featured on MTV, Disney+, The CW, and more.

Reservations will be available on December 1st by calling Rose Center 423-581-4330.