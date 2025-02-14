Live at Rose Center Kelle Jolly & The Will Boyd Project

× Expand Rose Center & Council for the Arts Kelle Jolly & The Will Boyd Project Flyer

Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable evening of romantic melodies and soulful storytelling, featuring the enchanting Kelle Jolly and her band, The Will Boyd Project. With a voice that evokes the warmth of Ella Fitzgerald, the depth of Sarah Vaughan, and the heartfelt storytelling of Billie Holiday, Kelle Jolly creates the perfect soundtrack for love and connection.

Accompanied by The Will Boyd Project, led by her husband, acclaimed saxophonist Will Boyd, Kelle Jolly delivers a spellbinding performance that blends timeless jazz standards, sultry blues ballads, and heartfelt folk tunes. Together, their musical chemistry radiates from the stage, filling the air with passion and harmony that speaks to the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

Let Kelle Jolly and The Will Boyd Project sweep you off your feet with classics from the American songbook and tender serenades that celebrate the beauty of love. Whether you're sharing the evening with someone special or savoring the magic of the music solo, this concert promises to make your Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

Rose Center & Council for the Arts- "Prater Hall"

442 West Second North Street

Morristown TN 37814

Friday, February 14th, 2025

VIP Admission: 6 PM | General Admission: 7 PM | Show at 7:30 PM

Valentine's Special for two includes 2 VIP tickets and a chocolate and rose bouquet on your reserved table. The deadline to purchase this special is February 12th, 5 pm.