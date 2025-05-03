Live at Rose Center Hiroya Tsukamoto
Rose Center Council for the Arts 442 W Second North Street , Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Rose Center
Hiroya Tsukamoto Flyer
Internationally acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will lead a comfortable, informal masterclass for players of all levels of ability and accomplishment.
Wisdom on scales, thumb placement, tunings, improvisation, and more to help players improve and expand their talents will be presented with kindness and patience and easy laughter by one of the best fingerstyle players in the world.
Hiroya will demonstrate fingerstyle techniques, including chords and basic theory, breaking down elements such as tone and rhythm, and explaining how to apply them to a practice routine. Questions will be warmly received.
Hiroya will also perform live as part of our Live at Rose Center series at 7 pm.
Location:
Rose Center & Council for the Arts
442 West Second North Street
Morristown TN 37814
Saturday, May 3rd, 2025
Registration is required $35
Basic chord knowledge is necessary
Children age 12 +
Check-in at 2:30
The workshop begins at 3 pm