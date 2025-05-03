Live at Rose Center Hiroya Tsukamoto

× Expand Rose Center Hiroya Tsukamoto Flyer

Internationally acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will lead a comfortable, informal masterclass for players of all levels of ability and accomplishment.

Wisdom on scales, thumb placement, tunings, improvisation, and more to help players improve and expand their talents will be presented with kindness and patience and easy laughter by one of the best fingerstyle players in the world.

Hiroya will demonstrate fingerstyle techniques, including chords and basic theory, breaking down elements such as tone and rhythm, and explaining how to apply them to a practice routine. Questions will be warmly received.

Hiroya will also perform live as part of our Live at Rose Center series at 7 pm.

Location:

Rose Center & Council for the Arts

442 West Second North Street

Morristown TN 37814

Saturday, May 3rd, 2025

Registration is required $35

Basic chord knowledge is necessary

Children age 12 +

Check-in at 2:30

The workshop begins at 3 pm