Live at Rose Center

× Expand Rose Center L@RC Flyers - Jeanine Fuller Jeanine Fuller Flyer

Jeanine Fuller is a versatile vocalist & songwriter from Brooklyn, NY, but now based in Knoxville, TN. With various musical influences, ranging from Etta James, Dianne Reeves, and Chaka Khan to Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson & Prince, she is sure to convey soulful, engaging performances. In addition to performing regionally and beyond, with her Soul/Funk based Tribute Band, Jeanine Fuller, and The True Funk SOULdiers, she can be found performing regularly for her loyal, locally based fans either as a band or in a more intimate acoustic style jazz/blues/soul duo and trios.

Rose Center & Council for the Arts- "Prater Hall"

442 West Second North Street

Morristown TN 37814

Friday, April 11th, 2025

VIP Admission: 5:30 PM $28 ADV

General Admission: 6:30 PM $18 ADV

Show at 7 PM $20 Door