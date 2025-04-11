Live at Rose Center
Rose Center Council for the Arts 442 W Second North Street , Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Jeanine Fuller is a versatile vocalist & songwriter from Brooklyn, NY, but now based in Knoxville, TN. With various musical influences, ranging from Etta James, Dianne Reeves, and Chaka Khan to Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson & Prince, she is sure to convey soulful, engaging performances. In addition to performing regionally and beyond, with her Soul/Funk based Tribute Band, Jeanine Fuller, and The True Funk SOULdiers, she can be found performing regularly for her loyal, locally based fans either as a band or in a more intimate acoustic style jazz/blues/soul duo and trios.
Friday, April 11th, 2025
VIP Admission: 5:30 PM $28 ADV
General Admission: 6:30 PM $18 ADV
Show at 7 PM $20 Door