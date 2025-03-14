Live at Rose Center

× Expand Rose Center Rica Chicha Flyer

Chicha ( pronounced CHEE- chuh) is a fermented corn drink from the Andes, and Rica Chicha is the closest to it that you will find in this region. They will electrify you with originals and genre-defying versions of many other songs worldwide. Originally from the exotic lands of Knoxville, TN, this 8-piece band takes inspiration from the psychedelic Peruvian Cumbia groups of the 60's and Latin American folk, punk, rock, and ska from the ‘80s and ‘90s. From the jungles of Peru to the mountains of Appalachia, Rica Chicha makes music with no borders.

Rose Center & Council for the Arts- "Prater Hall"

442 West Second North Street

Morristown TN 37814

Friday, March 14th, 2025

VIP Admission: 5:30 PM | General Admission: 6:30 PM | Show at 7 PM