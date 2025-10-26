Live Music in the Orchard: C'ville Jazz Congregation
Albemarle Ciderworks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959
Join us for an afternoon of jazz!
The C'ville Jazz Congregation is a collective of local musicians that have been playing together since 2005. In their duo configuration you will hear your favorite jazz standards in a new light as they explore the unbound freedoms that only the intimate conversations held in this smaller setting can produce.
