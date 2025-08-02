Live Music at the Orchard

× Expand Courtesy Historic Orchard at Altapass

For over a quarter-century, the Orchard, as a non-profit organization, has diligently worked to “save the good stuff”—regional traditions, culture, and land on which all was created.

We hope you’ll visit our general store; take a walk through the fields; pick apples in season; stand on our back deck and watch the barn swallows prepare to welcome new family members; sit at one of our picnic tables and have a bite with a view; read about our history; enjoy live music on our pavilion; or just hang out, surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. We’re not a commercial orchard—we offer experiences and a look into what makes this piece of the Blue Ridge memorable. Spend an hour or an afternoon with us at the family -- and pet-friendly -- Orchard at Altapass.