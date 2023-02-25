× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Linville Gorge

On this difficult 9-mile hike, participants will cover over 2,000 feet in elevation gain and descent while exploring some of the most spectacular and rugged scenery in the eastern US. Hikers will descend into the gorge via the Conley Cave Trail and cover over 3 miles along the bottom before climbing back up to the top of the rim on the Babel Tower Trail with a stop to explore its namesake rock pinnacle overlooking the river.

Cost: $60 for museum members, $75 for non-members. Some fees apply.

Link: https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/linville-gorge-hike/