× Expand Floyd Country Store

Community Room - Upstairs at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $45 (includes limberjack)

The Handmade Music School presents Limberjack Decorating & Dancing with Linda Ray at the Floyd Country Store on Sunday, May 19th from 3:30-5:30pm. Cost is $45 and includes limberjack. This workshop is a fabulous chance to dress, paint and decorate your own special doll, and then learn how to make them dance to the music.