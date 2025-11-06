× Expand Courtesy Gatlinburg SkyPark

Lights Over Gatlinburg is the most popular holiday lights event in Tennessee, attracting tens of thousands of visitors and media attention from across the country every year.

Our entire park will be covered with all things Christmas—with THOUSANDS of Christmas lights, photo ops for the entire family, and two HUGE Christmas tree, and lights that span the entire length of the record-setting SkyBridge!

Explore the SkyPark during the daytime to experience the Best Views in Gatlinburg, and then come back at night to immerse yourself in the Wonder of Winter with Lights Over Gatlinburg! This is truly a magical experience that every visitor to Gatlinburg simply must see, and we can't wait for you to witness it for yourself. Be sure to grab pictures with our many festive photo ops all across the park!

Santa is coming to SkyPark!

Dates: 12/6, 12/7, 12/12, 12/13, 12/14, 12/19, 12/20, 12/21

Times for all dates: 6 pm - 8 pm

Lights Over Gatlinburg runs daily, and access is included with your SkyPark admission ticket at no additional cost. With a purchase of an online SkyPass, you can take in the views by day and return at night to enjoy the lights, making the SkyPark the best experience and greatest value in town throughout the holiday season.

Come share the holiday spirit with us!

