× Expand Credit: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Lights Over Gatlinburg illuminates Crockett Mountain.

To welcome the winter season, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park transforms into a magical winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights, holiday displays and sparkling trees dancing to music. The record-breaking SkyBridge becomes a glowing tunnel of lights sprinkled with snowflakes. The SkyTrail is lined with dancing trees accompanied by music and leads to the Tulip Tower for a unique vantage point. By day, visitors can can enjoy the holiday experience and the stunning views of the Great Smoky Mountains. The Gatlinburg SkyPass allows unlimited entry on day of purchase so visitors can enjoy the park by day and by night. For more information and advance ticket purchase visit gatlinburgskylift.com.