Light Up Elkin
Downtown Elkin Historic District 100-104 US-21 BUS, North Carolina 28621
Light Up Elkin
Every year, on the first Friday of December, Elkin celebrates the start of the holiday season by lighting UP downtown Main Street!
The first sign of Christmas is the arrival of Santa’s Mailbox inside the Elkin Post Office. Downtown merchants start lining their storefront windows with the warm glow of twinkle lights. And the music of the season is heard all around town.
Throughout the Weekend, Elkin merchants and restaurants will be open offering seasonal promotions.
Downtown Elkin Historic District 100-104 US-21 BUS, North Carolina 28621
