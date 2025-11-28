Light Up Blue Ridge & Christmas Parade

× Expand Courtesy Light Up Blue Ridge

Light Up Blue Ridge and the Annual Blue Ridge Christmas Parade take place Friday and Saturday, November 28-29, 2025. Blue Friday and Light Up Saturday will happen rain, snow or shine!

Blue Friday -- Friday, November 28, 2025 -- includes downtown merchants store discounts, food vendors and live entertainment from noon to 5 pm.

Gingerbread Village will be open to the public at noon on November 28 and will be open anytime the Arts Center is open until December 17. We have 62 houses in our village this year!

Pictures with Santa will take place in the gazebo from noon until 4:15 pm. Santa will continue visiting with children that were in line prior to 4:15 until 4:30 pm.

Light Up Blue Ridge -- Saturday, November 29, 2025 -- will be full of Christmas cheer, food vendors, and children will be able to visit Santa Claus in the gazebo located in the park.