Light Up Blue Ridge & Christmas Parade

Light Up Blue Ridge is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving!

Blue Friday is November 24, 2023

Light Up Blue Ridge and the Annual Blue Ridge Christmas Parade is November 25, 2023

Blue Friday day will include downtown merchants store discounts, Christmas holiday cheer, food vendors and strolling entertainment.

Light Up Blue Ridge day will be full of Christmas cheer, strolling Christmas entertainment, food vendors, and children will be able to visit Santa Clause in the gazebo located in the park.

Gingerbread Village will be open to the public at noon from November 25th to December 11th at the Arts Center.

The Christmas Parade is on Saturday the day of Light Up Blue Ridge, it starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs down E. Main from Church Street to Mountain, down Mountain and back up W. Main to Depot.

PICTURES WITH SANTA WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE GAZEBO FROM NOON UNTIL 4:15 PM. SANTA WILL CONTINUE VISITING WITH CHILDREN THAT WERE IN LINE PRIOR TO 4:15 UNTIL 4:30 PM. SANTA MUST LEAVE BY 4:30 SO HE HAS TIME TO EAT SOMETHING AND THEN BE IN THE PARADE.