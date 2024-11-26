Light the Park

× Expand Visit Farragut

From dusk to 10 p.m. nightly, the holiday lights will be on along Campbell Station Road from the I-40 commuter lot to the Campbell Station Inn Plaza at the intersection of Campbell Station Road and Kingston Pike. Enjoy strolling through the park, mailing letters to Santa and checking out the daily giveaways from local businesses and groups. Restrooms are open nightly until 9pm except on December 25th. Be sure to tag us in your holiday photos using the hashtag #FarragutShines.