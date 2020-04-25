Life at Wintergreen with the Nature Foundation: Owner Orientation in the Valley

If you are a Wintergreen property owner, you have hopefully heard of The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen. You may have hiked on our trails or attended our programs. You may have been in our home, Trillium House. But do you actually know what The Foundation does for the Wintergreen community? Do you know what research projects we’re currently involved with? Do you know how many school children we serve on an annual basis? What role do you play in The Nature Foundation’s story? If you are not already a member, why should you join? Please join us for wine and appetizers as we bring our story to the valley. Our staff will be there to answer questions and share what we do. Last year we filled Tuckahoe and we would love to see everyone come out again. THIS EVENT IS FREE BUT YOU MUST RSVP BY WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22.