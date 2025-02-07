"Life, Labor, Laundry, Lace” by Michelle Berg Radford

× Expand Spoonbill Gallery PR image- 1000x1000 - Up_Country Michelle Berg RadfordLife, Labor, Laundry, Lace: Collaborating with Women of the PastFebruary 7th, Artist Reception. February 3rd - March 1st

Michelle Berg Radford’s exhibition explores the intersection of landscape painting and domestic textiles, weaving together themes of art, motherhood, and memory. Inspired by the repetitive nature of textile work, Michelle’s pieces reflect the rhythms of caregiving and the unseen labor of home life. By incorporating heirloom doilies and linens entrusted to her, she honors the artistry of anonymous women, breathing new life into their intricate handiwork. This collection offers a fresh perspective on both mediums, celebrating the quiet beauty and resilience found in the everyday.