"Life, Labor, Laundry, Lace” by Michelle Berg Radford

to

Spoonbill Gallery 1292 Pendleton St , South Carolina 29611

Michelle Berg Radford’s exhibition explores the intersection of landscape painting and domestic textiles, weaving together themes of art, motherhood, and memory. Inspired by the repetitive nature of textile work, Michelle’s pieces reflect the rhythms of caregiving and the unseen labor of home life. By incorporating heirloom doilies and linens entrusted to her, she honors the artistry of anonymous women, breathing new life into their intricate handiwork. This collection offers a fresh perspective on both mediums, celebrating the quiet beauty and resilience found in the everyday.

Info

Spoonbill Gallery 1292 Pendleton St , South Carolina 29611
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - "Life, Labor, Laundry, Lace” by Michelle Berg Radford - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Life, Labor, Laundry, Lace” by Michelle Berg Radford - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Life, Labor, Laundry, Lace” by Michelle Berg Radford - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Life, Labor, Laundry, Lace” by Michelle Berg Radford - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 ical