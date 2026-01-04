× Expand Courtesy Lewisburg Chocolate Factory

For one day, the streets of downtown Lewisburg fill with chocolatiers exchanging tickets for sweet, tasty treats. Join us in Lewisburg Saturday, April 11, 2026! The Lewisburg Chocolate Festival extravaganza includes live music, chef demonstrations, the Greenbrier Valley Hospice 5/10K Chocolate Chase & Fun Walk and much, much more! (Willie Wonka himself usually makes an appearance!)

Tastings are available from 11am to 3pm with each tasting costing 1, or sometimes 2, tickets (tickets are $1 each and sold in booklets of 5). There will be dozens of tasting options, all within a very walkable three-four block area of the downtown district. Forget the calories and just enjoy getting "dipped in chocolate" for a day!

Tickets will be available for in-person purchase at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center and online ticket sales will begin in February.

Please know that tickets available for sale on the day of the event are EXTREMELY limited. It is highly recommended that tickets be purchased in advance. (Ticket purchases are non-refundable.)

We are happy to help you plan your trip!