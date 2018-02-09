Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo was founded in 1974 by a group of ballet enthusiasts for the purpose of presenting a playful, entertaining view of traditional, classical ballet in parody form and en travesty. The Trocks, as they are affectionately known, is a company of professional male dancers performing the full range of the ballet and modern dance repertoire, including classical and original works in faithful renditions of the manners and conceits of those dance styles.

Since the beginning, the Trocks have established themselves as a major dance phenomenon throughout the world. They have participated in dance festivals in Turkey, Bogota, Holland, Finland, San Luis Potosi, Madrid, Montreal, New York City, Paris, Lyon, Rome, Spoleto, Turin, and Vienna. There have been television appearances as varied as a Shirley MacLaine special, the “Dick Cavett Show,” “What’s My Line?” “Real People,” “On-Stage America,” with Kermit and Miss Piggy on their show “Muppet Babies,” and a BBC Omibus special on the world of ballet hosted by Jennifer Saunders. There have been solo specials on national networks in Japan and Germany, as well as a French television special with Julia Migenes.

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608 View Map
828-262-4046
