Leonids Meteor Shower Experience

Come feast your eyes on brilliant meteors as they burn up in the atmosphere high overhead, and just in time for Thanksgiving! Enjoy the crisp air as autumn comes to a close while you lay out under the internationally recognized dark skies at PARI.

Cabin packages and camping packages include dinner on Friday, breakfast on Saturday, a look at PARI with a gallery tour as well as plenty of space to stay the night and soak up the shooting stars; there will be big telescopes too!

This event is a rain or shine event! No refunds will be issued unless PARI cancels the event.

Preregistration is required