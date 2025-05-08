LEAF Global Arts Retreat

to

Downtown Black Mountain Black Mountain, North Carolina

This year’s theme serves as a powerful mantra, inspiring a brighter future through shared wisdom and mentorship. By embracing the role of both learner and torchbearer, we ignite positivity across generations and cultures. Together, we create a ripple effect of knowledge, compassion, and connection, fostering an empathetic community where every individual’s light contributes to a more brilliant world.

Info

Downtown Black Mountain Black Mountain, North Carolina
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
828.68.MUSIC
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - LEAF Global Arts Retreat - 2025-05-08 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LEAF Global Arts Retreat - 2025-05-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LEAF Global Arts Retreat - 2025-05-08 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LEAF Global Arts Retreat - 2025-05-08 00:00:00 ical