Layman Family Farms Fall Festival

Our 83 acre farm located in Blue Ridge, Virginia offers fun for the entire family. Come navigate your way through our 10 acre corn maize, pick the perfect pumpkin, and enjoy the many activities. While exploring all of the fun the farm has to offer, don’t forget to meet our furry friends. If you work up an appetite, we offer full concessions along with the fantastic Fry Shack! Come for the fun, stay for the views; there’s something for everyone at Layman Family Farms.