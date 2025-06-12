× Expand Courtesy Holler Country

Laurel Cove Music Festival has always been known to deliver on the ultimate festival experience, bringing together good music and good folks for a weekend full of good times.

2025's event is set to be no different, with a wonderful array of artists joining on the bill this year. Upstart group Ole 60, alt-country icon Ian Noe and North Carolina favorites Town Mountain headline across the weekend of June 12-14, with Nicholas Jamerson, Kaitlin Butts, Evan Honer and Colby Acuff also joining.

Alongside them, Kashus Culpepper, Noeline Hofmann and The Droptines are set to appear, with rising British favorite Jack Browning also joining the bill.