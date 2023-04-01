× Expand "Saturday, April 1, 20236:00 PM 9:00 PM" "Saturday, April 1, 20236:00 PM 9:00 PM"

Latin Dance Boone Social

6 - 6:30 Beginner Lesson

During the beginner lesson, we will go over the basic steps for salsa and bachata so you can start having fun. The Beginner's Lesson will overview basic stepping patterns for Salsa and Bachata and apply them to a few basic partnered dancing moves so even beginners can start having fun on the dance floor.

6:30 - 9 Social Dancing

From 6:30 - 9 pm the dance floor will be open for social dancing including Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha Cha, Merengue and Rueda de Casino.

A cash bar with beer, wine and mojitos will be available for patrons over 21. Soda and water will be available for patrons under 21.