The Land That Shapes Us

× Expand Eva Magill-Oliver and Sunny Mullarkey Artworks that showcase the upcoming exhibit of Eva Magill-Oliver and Sunny Mullarkey

This exhibition examines the connection between women's experiences and the natural world, particularly coastal landscapes that embody resilience and constant change. The featured artists draw inspiration from nature to explore themes of adaptation, strength, and personal growth. Using organic textures, natural color palettes, and symbolic imagery, the works translate lived experiences into visual narratives. The exhibition invites viewers to consider how we navigate transformation and find strength through life's shifting circumstances.