Lamb Cuddles

1-hour of cuddle time in the pen with lambs. Our newborn lambs are in one large pen along with their mothers in one of the barns (bathroom provided in barn). All you need to enjoy watching, petting, interacting or holding the lambs. Ever held a newborn lamb, felt it’s tiny heartbeat, or witnessed in awe the amazing abilities of God’s creations to know how to stand and nurse just moments after entering the world?