× Expand Rose Center BTL FLyer

Join Rose Center for a day of blues, blooms, and brews at the Between the Lakes Blues and Blooms Festival located downtown Morristown, TN. Immerse yourself in the soulful sounds of the blues at the Between the Lakes Blues Festival on May 31st starting at 12 pm. We're creating a vibrant community experience, complete with live blues music selected by the Smoky Mountain Blues Society, the beauty of May flowers brought to you by the Hamblen County Garden Club, children’s activities made available by Spacewalk Morristown, and brews poured all day by 1907 Brewing Company to create a buzzing marketplace. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, gate tickets are $15, and children 12 and under are free.

Artisans, crafters, food vendors, and markers of all kids are encouraged to apply before the deadline of May 2nd to avoid the $25 late application fee. Follow Rose Center on Facebook at facebook.com/rosecenter or visit rosecenter.org for more information about other programming offered during the year.

Artisans, Crafters, Makers:

https://www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=25141

Farming or Garden related vendors such as produce, plants, etc.:

https://www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=29913

Food Vendors:

https://www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=25142

Contact Person:

Sally Roberts | Festival Director

Rose Center & Council For The Arts | ROSECENTER.ORG

events@rosecenter.org | 423-581-4330

Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/rosecenter