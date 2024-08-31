Lake Toxaway Heritage Day

× Expand Lake Toxaway Community Center 16 LTCC Logo IL4C 2 Lake Toxaway Community Center Logo

Join us for a full day of fun activities for the entire family. BBQ starts at 11:00 AM with BBQ, Ribs and Chicken $ 18 for adults $ 12 for children. Vintage car show from 12 to 2 , Waterslide for the children 12 to 1 pm, Craft show featuring handcrafted items from 11 am to 5 pm, Heritage demonstrations including corn husk dolls, basket weaving, chain saw wood carving, Hands-on Heritage crafts for children, pony rides, three-legged races, face painting plus lots of other activities for children. Help support the Lake Toxaway Community Center and have a wonderful day. Raffle items will be available at 11 am and drawing will be at 5:00 PM Join us on Friday August 30th dinner and music with a fish fry starting at 5:00 PM and music starting at 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM with The Warcry Band playing. A Heritage Cake Auction will be held on Friday with delicious cakes for you to bid on. We also have Thrift Store shopping at our Bargain Barn open 5 pm to 9 pm Friday and all day Saturday.