Lake Toxaway Community Center Friday Night Dinner and Music

Lake Toxaway Community Center 81 Slick Fisher Road, Lake Toxaway, North Carolina 28747

Join us EVERY Friday Night For Dinner and Music (until October 31st) featuring local bluegrass or country music, homecooked dinner with dessert and a drink for $ 15/adults, $ 8/children 12 & under, Free for children 3 and under. A fun family night with good food, great music and dancing and also shop our Bargain Barn from 5 to 9 pm on Fridays and 9 AM to 12 noon on Saturdays.

Lake Toxaway Community Center 81 Slick Fisher Road, Lake Toxaway, North Carolina 28747
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family
8289664060
