Lake Toxaway Community Center Friday Night Dinner and Music

Dinner plus Music and dancing every Friday night through October
Join us EVERY Friday Night For Dinner and Music (until October 31st) featuring local bluegrass or country music, homecooked dinner with dessert and a drink for $ 15/adults, $ 8/children 12 & under, Free for children 3 and under. A fun family night with good food, great music and dancing and also shop our Bargain Barn from 5 to 9 pm on Fridays and 9 AM to 12 noon on Saturdays.
