Lake Lure Fall Arts & Crafts Festival

Join us in Lake Lure, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Fall Arts & Crafts Festival!

The Festival raises funds to support Hickory Nut Gorge Outreach. The Outreach is a food pantry, and it is dedicated to eliminating hunger in our community and helping the needy. Please take a look at our website for more information. https://hickorynutgorgeoutreach.org/