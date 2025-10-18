Lake Lure Fall Arts & Crafts Festival

Lake Lure, NC 119 Arcade Street, Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746

Join us in Lake Lure, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Fall Arts & Crafts Festival!

The Festival raises funds to support Hickory Nut Gorge Outreach. The Outreach is a food pantry, and it is dedicated to eliminating hunger in our community and helping the needy. Please take a look at our website for more information.  https://hickorynutgorgeoutreach.org/

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
