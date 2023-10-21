We will be holding the Fall 2023 Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, October 21, 2023 (from 10 am to 5 pm) and Sunday, October 22, 2023 (from 10 am to 4 pm).

The Festival raises funds to support Hickory Nut Gorge Outreach. The Outreach is a food pantry (and more). It is dedicated to eliminating hunger in our community and helping the needy. Please take a look at our website for more information. https://hickorynutgorgeoutreach.org/