Lake Chatuge Fishing Tournament

Enjoy a day fishing on beautiful Lake Chatuge surrounded by mountains. The 7,200 acre crystal clear lake offers some of the best opportunities for sport fishing; bass is predominant, including spotted bass, small and large-mouth bass, and hybrid striped bass, along with crappie, sunfish and channel catfish. Participate in the Annual Masonic Fishing Tournament fund raiser. Meet at Ledford Chapel Boat Ramp, 994 Ledford Chapel Rd, Hayesville. Registration will begin at 5:30 am. (All registrations must be in by 6:40am). Breakfast is provided (donations accepted). Entry Fee is $100 per boat. Prizes up to $1000. Proceeds go to the Masonic Home for Children & a local Scholarship Fund.