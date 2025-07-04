× Expand Lake Blue Ridge Fireworks/Steve Tucker

Festive 4th of July fireworks will light up the night sky near the Lake Blue Ridge Dam, offering incredible views from multiple locations. Whether you’re watching by boat on Lake Blue Ridge, relaxing at Morganton Point Recreation Area, or enjoying the festivities at Lake Blue Ridge Marina or the Dam, you’re in for a treat. The marina will be buzzing with activity all day, featuring delicious food available for purchase, so come hungry and ready to celebrate. Don’t miss this dazzling display over the lake!