Enjoy the shady picturesque grounds of the Rebec Vineyards. Come to the 14th Annual Labor Day Wine and Music Festival at Rebec Vineyards in Amherst, Virginia, Saturday, August 30, 2025!

We request, out of respect to our vendors, that no outside food, beverages or coolers be brought to festival.

Come for lunch and stay for dinner!

Save and buy early bird advance tickets here!

Children 12 and under are FREE!

No pets allowed.