Labor Day Car Show

Georgia Racing Hall of Fame 415 Highway 53 East, Dawsonville, Georgia 30534

Admission: FREE

Annual Labor Day Car Show will be held at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Trophies will be given for Top 10, Top Ford, Top GM, Top Mopar, Farthest Traveled and Best in Show. Vendors/Crafters spaces will be available for $50.00.

Registration is $25.00.

For more information please call the Hall of Fame 706-216-7223.

Festivals & Fairs
706-216-7223
