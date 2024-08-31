Admission: FREE

Annual Labor Day Car Show will be held at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Trophies will be given for Top 10, Top Ford, Top GM, Top Mopar, Farthest Traveled and Best in Show. Vendors/Crafters spaces will be available for $50.00.

Registration is $25.00.

For more information please call the Hall of Fame 706-216-7223.