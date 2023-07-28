× Expand Visit Knoxville

The largest cultural heritage and music festival in East Tennessee that celebrates African Culture in Diaspora! Featuring the African World Marketplace! Check back for updates to the 2023 event schedule.

African American Appalachian Arts, Inc. (AAAA, Inc.) is a twenty-nine-year-old, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural arts grassroots organization that focuses on positive social, economic, and community development by utilizing creative methods of education through cultural artistic programming and development. AAAA specializes in the presentation and development of cultural art forms in the African/ Indigenous Diaspora i.e. traditional African art forms, Caribbean, South American, and American.

African American Appalachian Arts, Inc. coordinates and produces three primary projects:

The KUUMBA Festival, the Kuumba Watoto Urban Youth Institute / Kuumba Kamp and Haley Heritage Square International Literary and Storytelling Festival / Haley Heritage Square