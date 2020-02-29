Kruger Brothers with Kontras Quartet

Classical, bluegrass and folk music take center stage together as the members of the Kontras Quartet team up with the world-renowned bluegrass group, the Kruger Brothers.The Kontras Quartet, composed of violinists Eleanor Bartsch and Francois Henkins, violist Ben Weber, and cellist Jean Hatmaker are dedicated to exploring contrasts in music. ("Kontras" is the Afrikaans word for "contrasts.") However, listening to them perform alongside Jens Kruger, Uwe Kruger and Joel Landsberg, you can easily hear that classical and folk music contrast less than you might think.