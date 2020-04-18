Knoxville Opera Rossini Festival International Street Fair

This annual gift to our community has been designated a “legacy event” by Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and serves as a celebration of the performing arts. Each year, tens of thousands of children and adults enjoy 11 consecutive hours of live entertainment (opera, jazz, ethnic music, gospel, modern and ethnic dance, ballet, vocal and instrumental ensembles) by 750 performers on several outdoor stages. Children are always thrilled to participate in the YMCA FunZone, and adults enjoy shopping at the exhibits of over 100 prominent artisans. Dozens of food vendors provide a wide variety of cuisine and beverages, including beer and wine. This unique event transforms downtown Knoxville into a European-style pedestrian street mall appropriate for the entire family. The Rossini Festival has entertained over 500,000 people from East Tennessee and tourists in its first 18 years.

As the Street Fair is offered free to the community, it is largely dependent upon the support of individuals and businesses. We appreciate your consideration to ensure the continuation of Knoxville's "Favorite Festival!"