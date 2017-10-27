Come celebrate Knoxville Opera’s 40 fabulous years with a grand gala concert. Returning to the Bijou Theatre, Knoxville Opera’s inaugural venue, this riveting program includes operatic favorites along with thrilling music from rarely performed works. The evening also honors eight new inductees into the Knoxville Opera Hall of Fame and ends with an intimate reception with inductees and cast members at Club LeConte. Don’t miss the vocal fireworks!
Knoxville Opera 40th Anniversary Gala Concert
Bijou Theatre 803 S Gay St, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
