KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW

Knoxville South Gay Street , City of Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

This is a must see event for Gem, Mineral & Jewelry lovers plus lots more... Fossils, dinosaur bone, turquoise, slabs, cabs, opals, crystals, specimens, Agates, jaspers, minerals, rough rock, beads. Kid friendly, Scavenger Hunt, plaster cast a dino print, Mineral ID, Gem ID.

This is a very educational show with vendors bringing their best items to Knoxville.

OCTOBER 17-19 2025

Info

Knoxville South Gay Street , City of Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
4234947096
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-17 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-18 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-18 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-18 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW - 2025-10-19 00:00:00 ical