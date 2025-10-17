KNOXVILLE GEM MINERAL JEWELRY SHOW

× Expand Knoxville Gem and Mineral Society www.knoxrocks.org KNOXVILLE GEM AND MINERAL SOCIETY 34TH ANNUAL SHOW www.knoxrocks.org

This is a must see event for Gem, Mineral & Jewelry lovers plus lots more... Fossils, dinosaur bone, turquoise, slabs, cabs, opals, crystals, specimens, Agates, jaspers, minerals, rough rock, beads. Kid friendly, Scavenger Hunt, plaster cast a dino print, Mineral ID, Gem ID.

This is a very educational show with vendors bringing their best items to Knoxville.

OCTOBER 17-19 2025